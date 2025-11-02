Nicole Kidman played major role in her abrupt divorce from Keith Urban: Source

Nicole Kidman's boasting about THIS led to the end of her marriage to Keith Urban

Keith Urban was reportedly fed up with the constant boasting of Nicole Kidman about her “s*xual reawakening and animal attraction to her costars.”

Radar Online reported that the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer is “feeling betrayed and shattered” by the sudden end of her marriage to the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer.

Advertisement

The insider told the outlet that their marriage suffered mainly because of Kidman and it was a showmance for quite some time.

"He was tired of hearing her rave about her sexual reawakening and animal attraction to her costars and has been living his own life," the source claimed.

Notably, Urban had moved into his own pad in Nashville and started living separately in June of this year, while the Big Little Lies star was trying her best to keep things away from the public eye until she filed for divorce on September 30.

The insider said, "They were using the time apart to quietly and amicably work out the details of the divorce.”

It is pertinent to mention that Urban and Kidman’s daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, will stay with their mother for 306 days and for 59 days with their dad after their parents split.