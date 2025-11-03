Prince William is happy King Charles brought ‘iron fist' for Andrew

Prince William is elated at King Charles’ decision to banish Prince Andrew.

The Prince of Wales, who did was against having Prince Andrew at Windsor Estate, is happy his father took a stern decision on his future.

Advertisement

Royal expert Emily Ferguson writes for Express: “William and his family have, of course, spent the last week trying to take a break from the Andrew drama, as they enjoyed some family time with their three children over half term. And although his father has been keeping him up to date with negotiations, for the most part, the prince kept a healthy distance between himself and the final outcome due to his fondness for his cousins.”

She adds: “It’s no secret that he advocated a firm approach and is said to be ‘delighted’ that his father finally came down on his brother with an iron fist.”