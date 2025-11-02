Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces accusations of blocking palace tributes to Epstein victims

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been accused of “refusing to sign off royal tributes to Jeffrey Epstein victims.”

The Times stated that Andrew, who was formerly known as Prince Andrew, has been blamed for removing all mentions of Epstein’s victims from past statements of support of Buckingham Palace.

He kept refusing to approve statements that showed support for the victims after he had been stripped of his royal titles and will be removed from Royal Lodge.

Notably, the former Duke of Edinburgh and brother of King Charles is planning to relocate to the Sandringham Estate in the new year.

As part of their announcement for Andrew’s removal, the monarch of the United Kingdom and Queen Camilla extended their "thoughts and utmost sympathies" to "the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

A friend of the royal couple claimed that the victims were removed from all previous statements drafted by courtiers and issued by Buckingham Palace since Andrew's Newsnight interview in 2019.

