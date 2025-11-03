Prince William real rift with Andrew started due to Kate Middleton

Prince William developed a rift with Prince Andrew ever since his disrespectful remarks towards Kate Middleton.

Insiders reveal the Prince of Wales was furious after Andrew passed a comment on Kate, details of which are still private.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie reveals in his book: "William, meanwhile, was 'furious' at being ambushed in this way, according to friends.

"He has been at pains to distance himself from his uncle and not be photographed with him.

"He believes his father has not dealt with him with sufficient firmness and that Andrew – and Sarah Ferguson – have done much to undermine the good work of other members of the Royal Family."

The source, quoted in the sensational book, stated: "He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew's ex-wife, and can't wait for the day when his father throws them both out. If Charles doesn't, I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted."