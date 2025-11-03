 
Sydney Sweeney to ex-Jonathan Davino: 'Leave me alone'

Reports say Sydney Sweeney said these words when he got out of the car

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 03, 2025

Sydney Sweeney meets former partner Jonathan Davino
It is widely reported that Sydney Sweeney has split with longtime partner Jonathan Davino. However, it seems the latter, in a recent attempt, tried to reconcile. 

But a source tells TMZ that the megastar flatly refused, stating, "I don't believe you. Please leave, leave me alone." 

This tense encounter comes after the star was snapped hopping into the car of her ex-fiancé after exiting from an Uber SUV.

In snaps published by the outlet, the Euphoria star was seen in the vehicle but appeared to duck down to avoid the paparazzi outside. 

The ex-couple's sighting at Santa Monica, Calif., comes after the Christy star was with her pals at the popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Reports say the group was in a private back room, watching the World Series' seven game.

The former pair's meet-up comes on the heels of a report in Page Six, which claims, citing a source, that Sydney had been mistreated by a person who had been in her life in the past.

Yet the insider did not reveal its name, but it alleged, “Sydney went through a lot with someone in her past who mistreated her. This person used her and took advantage of her — including financially.”

Meanwhile, Sydney is said to be dating music executive Scooter Braun.

