Royal expert doubts new memoir from Sarah Ferguson will reveal secrets

Sarah Ferguson’s potential memoir expected to focus on personal reflections not on royal secrets

Geo News Digital Desk
November 03, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering publishing a memoir, however, a royal expert has doubted if it will reveal royal secrets.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond noted that Fergie’s previous books have focused largely on her personal experiences rather than juicy royal secrets.

The expert also shared how the ex-wife of former Prince Andrew has consistently expressed admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth and respect for King Charles.

Sharing what her reaction was upon hearing humours that Fergis is considering writing an autobiography, Bond said, "My first reaction is, 'Oh, she wouldn’t dare, would she?'”

“But then I suppose nothing should surprise us about that couple,” she added. "Her previous books have been critical of herself, rather than the royal family.

“She’s always expressed deep admiration and love for the late Queen, and affection and gratitude for Charles.

"So I find it hard to believe that she would dish the dirt in a new book. But then this royal saga never ceases to amaze me!"

