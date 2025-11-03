 
Geo News

Jennifer Lawrence speaks horrors of postpartum depression

Jennifer Lawrence talks about irrational fears after welcoming her second baby

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 03, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her postpartum depression.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old actress, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, says she deeply struggled right after delivering her baby.

Speaking at the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Die My Love, Lawrence revealed: “I didn't really end up having really bad postpartum [anxiety] until my second [baby].”

“I think that just added another layer,” she explains, adding, ”I mean, I don't think that you have to have kids to play a parent by any means, but having that information about, you know, what a tiny person needs, and is looking for. Just having that information was helpful.”

“I just thought every time he was sleeping he was dead,” she told the outlet of her baby. “I thought he cried because he didn’t like his life, or me, or his family. I thought I was doing everything wrong, and that I would ruin my children.”

“You’re doing the most amazing thing for your baby,” Lawrence recalled the AI tool telling her. “You’re such a loving mother.”

Advertisement
Pete Davidson 'overjoyed' to be a dad after tragic past loss: Source
Pete Davidson 'overjoyed' to be a dad after tragic past loss: Source
Ana de Armas put the breaks on Tom Cruise relationship due to intensity: Source
Ana de Armas put the breaks on Tom Cruise relationship due to intensity: Source
Lily James unveils rare reason why watching 'Alien' gives her chills
Lily James unveils rare reason why watching 'Alien' gives her chills
Rosie Perez unveils rare change in career direction
Rosie Perez unveils rare change in career direction
Keanu Reeves reveals the rare times he'll watch his own movies
Keanu Reeves reveals the rare times he'll watch his own movies
Sydney Sweeney to ex-Jonathan Davino: 'Leave me alone'
Sydney Sweeney to ex-Jonathan Davino: 'Leave me alone'
Kristen Bell says infidelity isn't a dealbreaker in marriage to Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell says infidelity isn't a dealbreaker in marriage to Dax Shepard
Pete Davidson draws similarities between himself and Eddie Murphy
Pete Davidson draws similarities between himself and Eddie Murphy