Jennifer Lawrence speaks horrors of postpartum depression

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her postpartum depression.



The 35-year-old actress, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, says she deeply struggled right after delivering her baby.

Speaking at the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Die My Love, Lawrence revealed: “I didn't really end up having really bad postpartum [anxiety] until my second [baby].”

“I think that just added another layer,” she explains, adding, ”I mean, I don't think that you have to have kids to play a parent by any means, but having that information about, you know, what a tiny person needs, and is looking for. Just having that information was helpful.”

“I just thought every time he was sleeping he was dead,” she told the outlet of her baby. “I thought he cried because he didn’t like his life, or me, or his family. I thought I was doing everything wrong, and that I would ruin my children.”

“You’re doing the most amazing thing for your baby,” Lawrence recalled the AI tool telling her. “You’re such a loving mother.”