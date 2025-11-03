George Clooney on letting go of his vanity: 'I'm who I am'

George Clooney is 64. At this age, he says he has long since embraced his aging, which has brought him peace within his life and helped him let go of his vanity.



In his interview with CBS News, he reflects on growing older after the interviewer asked him to check his look in the camera before the interview.

On this, he adds that he is "too old to care," stating, "You're chasing your tail, man. It's going to bite you. I am who I am. I look like what I look like, and it'll be all right."

He also shares that his growing age also doesn't concern him because "well, it's aging or death. These are two options, right? I'm OK with it. You know, I feel more grounded. Certainly, I'm less angry."

Elsewhere in the interview, George also weighs in on his much-discussed op-ed in the New York Times, calling for then-president Joe Biden to step out of the 2024 presidential election.

“Yes. We had a chance. I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. Let’s battle-test this quickly and get it up and going," he responds on whether he would again write the piece.

But he adds it was a "mistake" for Kamala Harris to replace Joe in the race. "I think the mistake with it being Kamala is that she had to run against her own record. It’s very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person.’"

He continues, "It’s hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly."

"But we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So I don’t know. To not do it would be to say, ‘I’m not gonna tell the truth,'” George concludes.