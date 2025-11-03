Donald Trump reacts to ex-Prince Andrew losing royal titles

Donald Trump expresses sympathy for royals over Andrew’s downfall

US President Donald Trump reacted to King Charles removing his “disgraced” brother Andrew’s titles and ordering him to leave the Royal Lodge.

Trump expressed sympathy for the British royal family and described the situation as “tragic and terrible.”

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump, who has previously expressed admiration for the royal family, said, "It's a terrible thing that's happened to the family.

"That's been a tragic situation and it's too bad,” he said, adding that he felt "badly" for the Royal family.

This comes after King Charles took a shocking step against his brother amid his ongoing scandal over past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the statement shared by Buckingham Palace read.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

The Epstein files have also become a major issue for Trump and his Maga supporters, reported GB News.

Lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties have been urging him to release all documents connected to Epstein.