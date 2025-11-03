 
Geo News

Donald Trump reacts to ex-Prince Andrew losing royal titles

Donald Trump reveals his reaction on King Charles stripping Andrew’s titles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 03, 2025

Donald Trump expresses sympathy for royals over Andrew’s downfall
Donald Trump expresses sympathy for royals over Andrew’s downfall

US President Donald Trump reacted to King Charles removing his “disgraced” brother Andrew’s titles and ordering him to leave the Royal Lodge.

Trump expressed sympathy for the British royal family and described the situation as “tragic and terrible.”

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump, who has previously expressed admiration for the royal family, said, "It's a terrible thing that's happened to the family.

"That's been a tragic situation and it's too bad,” he said, adding that he felt "badly" for the Royal family.

This comes after King Charles took a shocking step against his brother amid his ongoing scandal over past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the statement shared by Buckingham Palace read.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

The Epstein files have also become a major issue for Trump and his Maga supporters, reported GB News. 

Lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties have been urging him to release all documents connected to Epstein.

Advertisement
Andrew could move into Abu Dhabi Palace after UK exile
Andrew could move into Abu Dhabi Palace after UK exile
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack
Prince William ready for 'special days' in Rio de Janeiro
Prince William ready for 'special days' in Rio de Janeiro
Prince William drops personal message ahead of big trip
Prince William drops personal message ahead of big trip
King Charles feared monarchy's identity might be affected by William's future heir
King Charles feared monarchy's identity might be affected by William's future heir
Sarah Ferguson struggles to recover as public invitations and work dry up
Sarah Ferguson struggles to recover as public invitations and work dry up
Prince William, Kate Middleton raise eyebrows with big move
Prince William, Kate Middleton raise eyebrows with big move
Sarah Ferguson told to stand on her own feet after moving out of Royal Lodge
Sarah Ferguson told to stand on her own feet after moving out of Royal Lodge