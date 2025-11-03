Bella Hadid marks 29th birthday with pal Hailey Bieber

Bella Hadid celebrates 29th birthday with Hailey Bieber

Bella Hadid enjoyed a low-key birthday celebration with some of her close friends, including friend, Hailey Bieber.

The Victoria's Secret model, who turned 29 on October 9, shared a number of new pictures from the festivities to her Instagram over the weekend.

Advertisement

In one photo, she posed with Justin Bieber’s wife, large balloons and a giant 29, flashing a hint of her toned midriff in a sheer crop top and blue jeans.

While Hailey looked effortlessly cool in a white t-shirt and dark jeans.

“Surprise [ghost emoji] I have the best friends ever cutest girls in the world. I love you so so much,” Bella — who was recently at a clinic in Germany for treatment to help with her decade-long struggle with chronic neurological Lyme disease — wrote in the caption.

There was also a video of Bella blowing out candles on her red cake, which featured a photo of her in lingerie on the Victoria's Secret runway.

The cake featured the phrase “That's all folks!”

Bella also shared her Halloween preparations, with one picture showing her posing with a number of colorful pumpkins.

Another clip showed the birthday girl wearing a crown and enjoying a pumpkin carving session with her pals.