 
Geo News

Bella Hadid marks 29th birthday with pal Hailey Bieber

Bella Hadid celebrated her birthday despite battling Lyme disease

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 03, 2025

Bella Hadid celebrates 29th birthday with Hailey Bieber
Bella Hadid celebrates 29th birthday with Hailey Bieber 

Bella Hadid enjoyed a low-key birthday celebration with some of her close friends, including friend, Hailey Bieber.

The Victoria's Secret model, who turned 29 on October 9, shared a number of new pictures from the festivities to her Instagram over the weekend.

Advertisement

In one photo, she posed with Justin Bieber’s wife, large balloons and a giant 29, flashing a hint of her toned midriff in a sheer crop top and blue jeans.

While Hailey looked effortlessly cool in a white t-shirt and dark jeans.

“Surprise [ghost emoji] I have the best friends ever cutest girls in the world. I love you so so much,” Bella — who was recently at a clinic in Germany for treatment to help with her decade-long struggle with chronic neurological Lyme disease — wrote in the caption.

There was also a video of Bella blowing out candles on her red cake, which featured a photo of her in lingerie on the Victoria's Secret runway.

The cake featured the phrase “That's all folks!”

Bella also shared her Halloween preparations, with one picture showing her posing with a number of colorful pumpkins.

Another clip showed the birthday girl wearing a crown and enjoying a pumpkin carving session with her pals. 

Advertisement
Selena Gomez opens up about how she handles tough days
Selena Gomez opens up about how she handles tough days
Jennifer Aniston breaks the internet as she confirms romance with Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston breaks the internet as she confirms romance with Jim Curtis
Ego Nwodim talks about life after leaving 'Saturday Night Live'
Ego Nwodim talks about life after leaving 'Saturday Night Live'
Anthony Hopkins shares his two cents on wife's speculation he's austistic
Anthony Hopkins shares his two cents on wife's speculation he's austistic
Jennifer Lawrence speaks horrors of postpartum depression
Jennifer Lawrence speaks horrors of postpartum depression
Britney Spears makes shocking move after worrying posts
Britney Spears makes shocking move after worrying posts
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt plan next steps amid pregnancy: Source
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt plan next steps amid pregnancy: Source
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas remained friends post split: Source
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas remained friends post split: Source