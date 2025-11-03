Keira Knightley shares shocking verdict on her movies

Keira Knightley drops shocking insight about her films

Keira Knightley is a well-known actress who has appeared in several hit movies. But, surprisingly, she did not watch much of them.



Her reason for this is that she does not like seeing close-up shots of her face. She shares this while appearing on the Radio 2 Breakfast show with Scott Mills. "I just feel there’s too much face. There's just such a lot of face. Really close up large face. It's just, nobody needs to see that."

More shockingly, Keira reveals that what "blew the host's mind" is that she has watched her hit movie Love Actually only once.

"I have only seen Love Actually once. I saw it at the premiere and I have never seen it. I think I was eighteen. So, over twenty years ago I saw Love Actually,' she notes.

Meanwhile, the actress's co-star in Pirates of the Caribbean, Orlando Bloom, recently on This Morning, revealed that he was open to returning to the franchise in the wake of reports that a new installment is in the works.

"Well, I don’t know, I can’t say anything at the moment because I really don’t know, but there’s definitely and when asked if it was about 'availability," he shared, adding, "nothing like that."

"I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like, I personally think it’d be great to get the band back together," The Hobbit star noted.

"That would be great, but there are always different ideas, and so we’ll see where it lands," Orlando concluded.