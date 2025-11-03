Prince William grows concerned for his children's future: 'I think constantly'

Prince William says his children's future 'is at risk'

Prince William is worried for his children and wants them to grow up in a natural and pure environment.

For those unaware, the Prince of Wales shares his three children, 12-year-old Prince George, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 7-year-old Prince Louis, with his wife, Kate Middleton.

Before this week’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, the father of three conversed with HELLO! magazine, where he opened up about his concerns regarding what the future holds for his children, as the worsening changes in the environment might keep his children from the opportunities he had in his childhood.

William said, “As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit. I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity, and a sense of hope about the future.”

“But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk,” he noted.

In October 2020, the Prince of Wales started his Earthshot Prize to overcome the challenges of this planet’s environment in a decade.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Earthshot Awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 5, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Prince William has reached there, marking his first official trip to South America.

He stated, “Urgent optimism is the heartbeat of The Earthshot Prize. It’s the belief that although the challenges we face are immense, the solutions are within reach, and we must act with speed and conviction to bring them to life.”

“‘Rio, with its energy, its people and its iconic landscapes, feels like the perfect place to celebrate the power of environmental innovation,” Prince William remarked.