Prince William shares video from Brazil ahead of Earthshot Prize awards: Watch

Prince William arrives in Brazil for Earthshot Prize awards

Prince William has landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the fifth Earthshot Prize ceremony.

William has a week of exciting engagements in the city, where he’s set to meet locals, experience the biodiversity, and the culture.

Advertisement

The Prince of Wales is hosting the fifth Earthshot Prize award ceremony in the bustling city’s Museum of Tomorrow on Nov. 5.

Renowned singer Kylie Minogue and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will bring star power and fun to the ceremony.

For the unversed, the Earthshot Prize aims to find people with innovative solutions to protect and repair the environment of the earth. Five winners are rewarded with prizes of £1 million each.

British ambassador to Brazil Stephanie Al-Qaq told PEOPLE, "To me, it seems that he is more than ready to step into that space. He's a very credible voice. And I think that I would like to do my bit as His Majesty's Ambassador to give him that platform to show what he's capable of."

The ambassador also noted that William being a prince will help him in his endeavors as the Brazilians love the Royal Family.

"They love the royal family," Al-Qaq noted. "His father is very popular here, but, you know, if you just look around us now globally, some of the headwinds are quite strong, aren't they? So we do need to cut through to the next generation, who, quite understandably, are thinking about their futures and what this future looks like."

She added, "And they're not just looking at it through an environmental lens, they're looking at it through a prosperity lens. So it's flipping the argument to say it's actually in our interests to do these things, and you then harness that creativity and you harness it into a sense of hope rather than a sense of this is all very bleak and what can we do about it?"

The Earthshot Prize was founded in 2022 by Prince William via the Royal Foundation.