Kate Middleton, Prince William reward royal staff after hasty move

Kate Middleton and Prince William have moved into Forest Lodge as a fresh start

By
Maryam Nasir
|

November 03, 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William threw a lovely party to thank their staff for moving them into their forever home ahead of schedule.

According to the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated at The York Club on Friday night after their move into the Forest Lodge with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"The couple very sweetly just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help," a source told the outlet.

The couple served drinks and food at the club for residents and employees of the Crown Estate.


The builders and other staff facilitate the family’s move into the lodge ahead of schedule. They were originally planning to move into the home before Christmas, but the schedule was changed and they moved in before Bonfire Night on Nov. 5.

William and Kate have moved to the eight-bedroom mansion from Adelaide Cottage, which was smaller but also located in the Windsor Great Park.

During their time in their previous home, the couple saw turbulent times, with the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and later both the King and Kate being diagnosed with cancer.

"Every part of Adelaide Cottage, sadly, had an unpleasant memory associated with it," a mole said.

Kate spent most of 2024 away from the spotlight getting treatment for cancer. She announced in January this year that she’s in remission.

Now, Forest Lodge offers the Prince and Princess of Wales a fresh start. 

