Russell Crowe reveals if he plans on marrying Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe reveals honest take on marriage amid Britney Theriot romance

Russell Crowe won't be waiting at the other end of the aisle again.

During a new interview with Australia's 60 Minutes, the Gladiator star revealed that he doesn’t intend to get married again. Crowe is currently dating Britney Theriot.

Correcting some rumors, he told journalist Karl Stefanovic, "All these reports keep coming out saying that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again."

"No," he added. "We are very, very good friends, and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and happy at the moment — why ruin that with a wedding?"

Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer for nine years.

Explaining his reasoning behind not getting married again, he added, "Why would I go through… I've been married once. I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don't need to go to that place."

Stefanovic jokingly asked, "Where's the romance in you?"

The Robin Hood star replied, "Do you know how romantic it is to be boyfriend and girlfriend? Wherever you are in the world, you know?"

He said that "having that slight thing, that means you got to keep respecting each other and waking up with a smile."

"And we do — this is something that is fascinating to me — we do everything together," Crowe revealed. "We're very happy, man. It's a very positive life."

He doubled down, saying, "But no, I'm not going to get married again. Doing it once is cool, great, you know. But I don't want to do it again."