Hilaria Baldwin's 'inflated confidence' causes trouble in her marriage to Alec

Hilaria Baldwin's relationship dynamics with husband Alec have changed

Hilaria Baldwin’s behavior is reportedly causing trouble in her marriage to Alec Baldwin.

Radar Online reported that the 41-year-old American yoga instructor and entrepreneur participated in Dancing with the Stars in season 34 but her journey came to an end on October 7, 2025.

An insider told the outlet that Hilaria, who always has an “overinflated sense of entitlement,” finds herself over the moon, which is driving her husband crazy.

The source told the outlet that the Nightcap star thinks the show was lucky to have her and she brought her whole family, including husband Alec and their seven kids, to Los Angeles to film.

"She thinks very highly of herself. This experience has given her already inflated confidence an extra boost and she now believes she is the big star of this family," which is clearly making Alec more crotchety than ever,” the insider said.

However, "the dynamics in their relationship have changed since the trial and now Alec can't hold a candle to her, as everyone can plainly see," the source noted.

Even after her time on Dancing with the Stars has ended, Hilaria "will be more than happy for Alec to be the house-husband as she searches for more projects."

"It will be difficult for him to swallow. Even though she was always the one in charge, now it's on another level in terms of her bossing him around," the source said.