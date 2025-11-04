Andrew neurotic ‘massage' routine spilt by expert

Andrew’s intimate tastes in women have been revealed in a new book



Advertisement

The former Prince and the brother of King Charles, has been exposed in a new book about his time at the Royal Lodge.

Author Robert Jobson, in his new book titled The Windsor Legacy, notes: "Andrew’s taste for massages while he was on the road was no secret, according to a senior Palace aide – and he always asked for an attractive female.

Daily Mail further reveals in an excerpt: "On one business trip to New York, he’d told an aide to book a massage in his room, but when the therapist arrived it turned out she was a rather large woman. Andrew packed her off within minutes."

This comes as Andrew is tipped to move to UAE after ban from the Royal Lodge.

A worker at one of the UAE palaces told The Sun: “The whole area is private and very secure. The public are not allowed in and there are cameras which log every vehicle which approaches.

“The area is effectively under the radar. We have not heard anything official yet about Andrew moving in but he would enjoy it here because it is very private.”