Inside Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'room full of packages': 'Daily deliveries'

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are expected to take their sweet time in moving out of the Royal Lodge.

The former Prince and his wife, who are ordered to exit their abode in Windsor by King Charles, have a lot of materials piled up in the mansion.

A source told The Daily Mail: “The Amazon deliveries that go up to Royal lodge are unbelievable. There are rooms full of boxes that haven't even been opened

“It will take weeks, if not months to shift all their s*** out,” they noted.

This comes as Andrew is tipped to move to UAE after ban from the Royal Lodge.

A worker at one of the UAE palaces told The Sun: “The whole area is private and very secure. The public are not allowed in and there are cameras which log every vehicle which approaches.

“The area is effectively under the radar. We have not heard anything official yet about Andrew moving in but he would enjoy it here because it is very private.”