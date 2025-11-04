Cardi B makes game-day debut cheering on boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B supports boyfriend Stefon Diggs at Patriots match

Cardi B made her first in-person appearance at boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ New England Patriots game on Sunday.

The rapper, 33, could be seen proudly cheering him on from the stands at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

During the game, Cardi sat beside Patriots owner Robert Kraft as cameras repeatedly panned to her throughout the game.

Cardi also took to Instagram with a glimpse of her outfit, calling her look “WAG material" as she was dressed in a merlot Bottega Veneta trench coat, matching gloves, and Hermès Birkin bag.

The Up hitmaker, who’s pregnant with her and Diggs’ first child, also joined in on the fun by mimicking her boyfriend’s touchdown dance, covering her face with one hand and waving the other.

“Nah, she picked it up on her own,” Diggs joked with reporters after the game. “Dance moves are a little shaky though, so I’ll look into that for y’all.”

After the Patriots’ win over the Falcons, the couple celebrated together on the field. “Am I doing it good?” Cardi asked while repeating the move. Diggs laughed, replying, “It’s decent.”

Diggs is Cardi’s first major relationship since her split from Offset, with whom she shares three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 14 months.