George Clooney says he's ‘less angry' with age

George Clooney says he no longer feels the need to be right

George Clooney says growing older has brought him a sense of calm and perspective.

The actor, 64, made the admission in a recent interview on Sunday, reflecting on how his attitude has changed.

“It’s aging or death. Those are the two options, right? I’m okay with it,” Clooney told CBS Sunday Mornings. “I feel more grounded. Certainly, I’m less angry.”

He added, “When you’re younger, you want to be right about everything.” He mentioned his marriage to Amal Clooney as an example, saying they’ve never argued in their 10 years together.

“Everybody gets ticked off when I say it, but we’ve never had a fight,” he said. “If she wants to paint the wall red, I don’t care. You get to a point in life where you just go, ‘Why would that be an argument?’ ”

The Ticket to Paradise star added that their relationship works because of mutual support. “When I was younger, I don’t know if that would’ve been the case,” he said. “I would have found things to stick my chest out about. Now I just think, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ ”

George married a human rights lawyer, Amal, 47, in September 2014 after meeting through a mutual friend the previous year. They share 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

He's currently promoting his upcoming film Jay Kelly, which hits theaters on November 14 and Netflix on December 5.