Prince Harry's reaction in Meghan's video sends message of inauthenticity

Prince Harry’s behaviour in Meghan Markle’s new post leaves viewers puzzled

Prince Harry appeared tense and unenthusiastic in Meghan Markle’s new video, according to a body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex recently shared an Instagram Story video celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win.

Advertisement

However, body language expert Traci Brown told Radar Online that the video looked “planned,” noting that it was unusual to have a camera filming during a casual moment like that.

She explained that Meghan seemed eager for a reaction from Harry, but his lack of energy made the moment feel forced.

Brown said, "First, it's unusual to have a camera filming you watching a game, so she was planning on posting something."

She added, "So the moment was planned, the celebration specifics may not have been. What we see is two people having very different responses to the same stimulus.

“As she approaches him, she's hoping for a response, and she's a tad hesitant as she gets closer because her energy isn't being returned," Brown continued.

"That's what makes it look forced. The flow gets slower instead of faster in a moment of excitement.

"The thing that makes this seem unnatural is that it takes her friend an extra beat than it should have to get out of her chair and jump around than if level of excitement were real.

"These small things send big messages of inauthenticity," the expert concluded.