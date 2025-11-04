Justin Theroux reacts to ex Jennifer Aniston hard launching new beau

Justin Theroux responds to Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram announcement

Jennifer Aniston’s ex, Justin Theroux, has seemingly approved her romance with her new beau Jim Curtis.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice start showed his support for the Friends alum’s new relationship by liking her recent Instagram post.

Aniston made the romance official with a black-and-white photo hugging Curtis from behind to celebrate his 50th birthday.

"Happy birthday my love," she captioned the post. "Cherished."

Aniston and Theroux, who were married from 2015 to 2018, have remained close since their divorce.

Fans and other celebrities, including Amy Schumer and Kaitlyn Bristowe, also reacted positively to the post.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh, You guys are very cute,” Schumer penned while Bristowe added, “FINE I BELIEVE IN LOVE.”

Speaking of Aniston's new romance, a source told People Magazine that she has been "glowing."

"Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it. Jim's the best," the source added.

"Her friends love him. He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."