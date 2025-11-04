 
Prince William, Queen Camilla's role in 'decisive action' against Andrew revealed

Geo News Digital Desk
November 04, 2025

Royal insiders have revealed Prince William and Queen Camilla’s major role in the "decisive action" against Andrew.

According to a report by the Cosmopolitan, the Prince of Wales and his step-mother have been causing a "lot of angst" due to taking a harder line with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The insiders told the Daily Mail, per Cosmopolitan, the future king was "smoldering on the sidelines" over Andrew's initial statement confirming he would no longer go by "Duke of York."

Queen Camilla was also "really riled" by it.

Camilla, in fact, was so unimpressed that she began "urging her husband" King Charles to take "decisive action" against Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father.

The spy says, "[William] was fuming that the King had previously fudged dealing with Andrew and allowed him to make an earlier statement making him seem very honorable.

"The late Queen went to her grave believing in Andrew's innocence in the Epstein scandal. It doesn't fit well with the King to have to treat Andrew as harshly as he has to. William and Camilla take a harder line which has caused a lot of family angst."

Finally the palace announced on Thursday, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the statement further reads.

