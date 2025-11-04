Daniel Radcliffe cheers on partner Erin Darke at opening night of her play

Daniel Radcliffe beams with pride as Erin Darke performs in Brodaway play

Daniel Radcliffe extended his support to his partner Erin Darke at the opening night of her play.

The 36-year-old English actor will mark his return to stage acting in the next year but she showed up to support his partner Darke at the opening night of her play Kyoto in New York.

On Monday night, November 3, at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City, along with Radcliffe, the Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek appeared to support his long-time friend Amelia McClain.

Malek and McClain, who ended up getting admission to the same college, have been friends since their student lives.

For those unaware, Radcliffe and Darke are in a long-term relationship. The couple has been together since 2012 after first meeting each other on the set of the 2013 thriller romance movie Kill Your Darlings, in which the Harry Potter star played the role of Allen Ginsberg.

They have been vocal about their relationship and welcomed their first child, a son in April 2013.

It is pertinent to mention that this support of Redcliffe comes after he announced his return to Broadway in the spring of 2026. He first made his Broadway debut in 2007 with the play Equus.