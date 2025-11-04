Hilaria Baldwin clears the air about her elimination from 'DWTS'

Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her elimination from 'DWTS' season 34

Hilaria Baldwin recently got candid and opened up about her elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

For those unaware, the 41-year-old American yoga instructor and entrepreneur participated in Dancing with the Stars season 34, but she could not stay there for long. On October 7, Hilaria and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, gave their last performance before their elimination.

However, she went on Instagram Live a few days later, where she stated that the reason for her dismissal from the show was “bullying.”

On Tuesday, November 4, Hilaria went to the Too Much podcast and talked about her elimination from the competition series last month.

The podcast host Emma Paige Klipsten asked the Extra star about the type of “bullying” she had to endure, to which she went on to describe as “a ‘campaign’ by viewers wielding their 10 fan votes against her.”

"They're gonna vote for all the couples besides me, or besides X person. So that suppresses your fan vote. This is not just like a me thing," Hilaria explained, clarifying that it was not just targeted at her.

Emma asked how she found out about the supposed plan then she replied, "It was because they were reaching out to everybody to do it. You open TikTok, you're like, 'Oh my God, this is like this sad.’”

"It hurts your feelings,” Hilaria Baldwin remarked.