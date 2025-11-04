David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria as he gets knighthood

David Beckham finally gets knighthood and pays tribute to wife Victoria

Football ace David Beckham has finally got his knighthood!

On Tuesday, November 4, David was knighted by King Charles III in presnece of his wife Victoria Beckham and his parents David Edward Alan Beckham and Sandra Georgina West.

Sir David has been honored for his incredible football career, which began when he signed with Premier League giants as a teenage trainee in 1993. He played for Manchester United and won six Premier League titles in England. He has won 25 trophies and five international tournaments.

Aside from football achievements, his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham in 1999 has brought the couple immense fame and attention. The father-of-four has also supported charity organizations, including UNICEF, since 2005.

Victoria, who pursued a career as a fashion designer after leaving the Spice Girls, designed the suit he wore to his knighthood ceremony.

"David teases Victoria that she never makes him any clothes," an insider told the Daily Mail.

"So when they found out in the spring that David was going to get his big day at Windsor later in the year, Victoria decided that she had enough time to make it happen," the mole added.

"She has never done anything like this before and she was aware it would be time-consuming but Victoria knew the investiture would be some way off," a source explained.

"Victoria got to work, designing the three-piece suit and, as she doesn't do anything by halves, she threw herself into it and made sure it was absolutely perfect," the tipster revealed.

"The fact that David is wearing a Victoria Beckham outfit will make a special day even more special," they remarked.