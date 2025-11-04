Kim Kardashian puts blame on ChatGPT for failing her law exam

Kim kardashian has put blame on generative AI for failing her law exam.

The 45-year-old American media personality and socialite reflected on her use of AI for Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview series.

Advertisement

Kim’s All Fair costar Teyana Taylor inquired her if she turns to ChatGPT for “dating advice” or “life advice” or whether she thinks of it ‘as a friend."

Following the answers to all the three questions, the businesswoman admitted she took “legal advice” from ChatGPT.

"When I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests ... all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it,” Kim revealed.

Teyana promptly went on to ask, "So she's a frenemy?" to which she responded, "Yes, a frenemy. And then it'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So, you knew the answer all along.'”

"So she clocked you," the host chimed.

"Clocked me," the SKIMS founder nodded.

"So, technically, you and ChatGPT are friends, just toxic friends," Teyana remarked and Kim approved it.

She then suggested, "But they need to do better because I'm leaning to them to really help me and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong," she suggested.

"It's like a thing. I screenshot all the time and send it in my group chat. Like, can you believe this bitch is talking to me like this? This is insane,” Kim quipped.