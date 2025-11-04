 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian calls ChatGPT ‘frenemy' after failing law exam

Kim Kardashian says ChatGPT ‘clocked’ her after she failed her law school exam

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

November 04, 2025

Kim Kardashian puts blame on ChatGPT for failing her law exam
Kim Kardashian puts blame on ChatGPT for failing her law exam

Kim kardashian has put blame on generative AI for failing her law exam.

The 45-year-old American media personality and socialite reflected on her use of AI for Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview series.

Advertisement

Kim’s All Fair costar Teyana Taylor inquired her if she turns to ChatGPT for “dating advice” or “life advice” or whether she thinks of it ‘as a friend."

Following the answers to all the three questions, the businesswoman admitted she took “legal advice” from ChatGPT.

"When I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests ... all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it,” Kim revealed.

Teyana promptly went on to ask, "So she's a frenemy?" to which she responded, "Yes, a frenemy. And then it'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So, you knew the answer all along.'”

"So she clocked you," the host chimed.

"Clocked me," the SKIMS founder nodded.

"So, technically, you and ChatGPT are friends, just toxic friends," Teyana remarked and Kim approved it.

She then suggested, "But they need to do better because I'm leaning to them to really help me and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong," she suggested.

"It's like a thing. I screenshot all the time and send it in my group chat. Like, can you believe this bitch is talking to me like this? This is insane,” Kim quipped.

Advertisement
Daniel Radcliffe cheers on partner Erin Darke at opening night of her play
Daniel Radcliffe cheers on partner Erin Darke at opening night of her play
Christina Perry, husband Paul Costabile take life-altering decision
Christina Perry, husband Paul Costabile take life-altering decision
'Awful pain': Hilaria Baldwin remembers recent reality show
'Awful pain': Hilaria Baldwin remembers recent reality show
Chris Martin grows close to Sophie Turner after connecting over shared heritage
Chris Martin grows close to Sophie Turner after connecting over shared heritage
Council of Fashion Designers dub A$AP Rocky 'Fashion Icon' video
Council of Fashion Designers dub A$AP Rocky 'Fashion Icon'
Eva Mendes calls out fake news 'again'
Eva Mendes calls out fake news 'again'
Felicity Jones gushes over the 'man himself' Harrison Ford: 'I love him!' video
Felicity Jones gushes over the 'man himself' Harrison Ford: 'I love him!'
'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey gets branded 'sexiest man alive'
'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey gets branded 'sexiest man alive'