Jennifer Garner 'encouraging' daughter Violet Affleck to enter politics after THIS

Jennifer Garner wants daughter Violet to make her career in politics

Jennifer Garner is reportedly forcing her daughter Violet Affleck to make her career in United States politics.

For those unaware, the 19-year-old daughter of Garner and Ben Affleck delivered an incredible speech about the long-term effects of COVID-19 before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in July 2024 that went viral and was hugely admired.

Radar Online reported this has filled the 53-year-old American actress with pride and she is convincing Violet, her highly intellectual daughter, to step into the world of politics after completing her degree at Yale University.

A well-placed insider told the outlet, "For all the high-profile drama that came with the end of their marriage 10 years ago, you can't really fault Ben and Jen as parents.”

"They raised Violet to be a concerned and informed citizen first, and a celebrity offspring second, and Violet's passionate, informed activism is a validation of that approach,” the source stated.

"Of course, Jen and Ben have had legitimate political ambitions of their own over the years, and that's filtered down to their kids,” they said. “Now it's clear that Violet has what it takes for a career in public policy – and even elected office."

Among both parents, Garner is the one who is encouraging Violet to get involved in politics, according to the insider.

"Jen believes Violet can go far. She's encouraging her behind the scenes to stand up for what she believes in. Ben is more of a silent supporter, but Jen's saying, 'You go, girl,’” the insider reported.