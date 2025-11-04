Prince Harry 'doesn't love' Meghan Markle's ­'Fergie like' behavior

Prince Harry 'doesn’t love' Meghan Markle's ­'Fergie like' moves

Prince Harry isn’t happy about his wife, Meghan Markle’s, recent social media posts that feature him and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan recently posted a video of the family at a pumpkin patch, showing the kids running around and watching pumpkins being carved.

The Duchess of Sussex also posted a photo with Harry and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson watching Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on her Instagram Stories. As well as a new video of her and Harry at home.

According to a source, Harry, who has spoken about he dangers of social media, isn’t loving the frequent posts that share an insight into their life.

"He’s very aware of her parading him around. He doesn’t love the social media displays," the tipster told Page Six.

According to the mole, the Prince also doesn’t like that Meghan is connecting her As Ever products to their royal wedding, such as the "Signature Candle No. 519," which is a nod to their wedding date, May 19, 2018.

The mole said Harry thinks that this is "not a great look and ­Fergie-esque," referencing Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The mole also noted that Harry’s life now is very different from what he was used to. Before tying the knot with Meghan, he was a favourite of royal fans. After he left the royal family in 2020 and moved to America, he has received significant backlash.

"The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship," said the source. "But he’s also blown up his life for her," and "he’s used to being universally loved."

"Now it’s the exact opposite: actively booed," noted the mole, referencing the moment the couple was shown on the Jumbotron at the Dodgers game.