Reba McEntire details wedding plans with Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn began dating in 2020

November 05, 2025

Reba McEntire set for 'nontraditional' wedding with Rex Linn

Reba McEntire has opened up about her wedding plans with Rex Linn.

In an interview with E! News, the Young Sheldon star revealed that she and Rex are set for "nontraditional" wedding.

She said, "It’ll be a lot of fun."

Adding, "It’s gonna be a nontraditional wedding because that’s Rex and me. We like comfort, we love friends, we love food."

However, Reba's fiancé Rex noted that they're mainly focusing on enjoying their "engagement era."

He said, "What we’re doing right now honestly is enjoying our engagement time."

"We haven’t set a date. We’re just going to enjoy our engagement and enjoy going to Happy’s Place every day," Rex added.

On the other hand, Rex Linn also told the outlet that his and Reba McEntire's relationship is making their professional bond stronger. "We love being around one another."

The actor added, "We like going to work, we like coming home from work. We can’t wait to go back the next day. Our relationship in real life has enhanced our scenes where we’re together because we’re a lot more comfortable. It makes it a lot better for us."

It is pertinent to mention that the duo began dating in 2020.

