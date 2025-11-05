 
Sebastian Stan makes emotional remarks about Marvel's family

Sebastian Stan opens up about his time in the Marvel universe, which spans over a decade

Geo News Digital Desk
November 05, 2025

Sebastian Stan on Marvel movies: It helped me
For over a decade, Sebastian Stan has been part of the Marvel family. Now, in a recent interview, he looks back at his time there.

Appearing on the Stronger Podcast, the star, who plays Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, says in an emotional manner that the franchise helped him grow as a person and actor.

“I have to try to offer something different than before. And I’ve never favored one role over another," he shares.

The star continues, "The Marvel stuff, I’ll always, till the end of time, [feel it] really helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as an actor."

"It taught me relationships and [I worked with] Robert Downey [Jr.] and Scarlett [Johansson] and all these people I looked up to," he adds. 

But now Sebastian says, after his critically acclaimed work in The Apprentice and A Different Man, that it is time to look past the superhero movies.

"It was a business. It was a family and it gave me a sense of belonging, and it’s always there for that, but it was only the step one for me," he shares.

It is worth noting that Sebastian made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011.

