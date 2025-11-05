Watch: Day 3 of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025

Here is the full official recap of everything that’s happened on Day 3 of the Earthshot Prize Awards stage as of November 4th, 2025.

A full recap of Day 3 of the Eartshot Prize Awards have just been shared to both Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram, as well as that of the foundations’ page.

For those unversed with the foundation’s work, according to its own founder, the Prince of Wales, “The Earthshot Prize exists to champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders. When they win, we all win.”

In regards to their work model, the website ariticulates that they “work with hundreds of hugely experienced Official Nominators worldwide to help us find the most impactful solutions to our Earthshots, from grassroots and Indigenous communities to international businesses and governments.”

This years’ awards are being hosted by Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.

What is pertinent to mention is that the Prize has been created in collaboration with people like David Attenborough and helps the foundation “search the world for environmental solutions that show the greatest potential to achieve our five Earthshots.”

In an effort to champion these innovations the Prize Council awards £1 million to five Winners, one per Earthshot.