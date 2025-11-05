Johnny Depp could be 'driven out of' England over incident with neighbors

Johnny Depp could be 'driven out of' England by angry neighbors

Johnny Depp's rescue dog’s killing spree has him on the verge of being driven out of his neighbourhood.

Depp’s dog was being walked by a staff member when it broke loose and attacked and killed two sheep grazing on a nearby farm in rural England. The neighbourhood isn’t looking kindly at the Pirates of the Caribbean actor over the incident.

"People are up in arms," said the insider, per Radar Online. "They don't take kindly to these things and say irresponsible pet owners are to blame. Johnny had been able to fly under the radar, but now he's being watched closely by the locals who are criticizing him."

Joe Ginger, the farmer whose sheep were killed, was furious. "I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business," he said.

The Golden Globe winner grew fond of the countryside lifestyle after he lived with his friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, in his mansion in East Sussex during the pandemic.

"Johnny's deeply upset over the sheep getting killed – he loves all animals and wasn't even home when the attack happened," an insider said. "He's hired a dog trainer to get Bourbon under control, but it won't bring back the sheep."

"Johnny does love his life in the U.K., but he's starting to think he might be better off back in the U.S. or on his island, Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas," the mole continued.

"But it's a bummer for him to be driven out of the U.K. for being such a bad neighbor," they added.