Meghan Markle's silent statement and fashion choices turns heads

Meghan Markle’s fashion choices get broken down

Meghan Markle’s appearance at the LA Dodgers’ World Series game on October 30, 2025 has left many in the fashion world chatting about her secret fashion language.

For those unversed with her ensemble at the event, the Duchess had on a white Givenchy shirt, a navy Brochu Walker sweater which was just slung over her shoulders, as well as a Dodgers cap and a Veronica Beard jeans that cost £211 a pop, according to the Daily Mail.

In an effort to explain what silent communication the Duchess is reportedly giving the world with her fashion choices, founder and buying director of denim specialist Trilogy has come forward.

She believes, “Meghan’s denim choices perfectly reflect a quiet luxury aesthetic. With no heavy branding and a timeless fit, she creates a look in which she wears the jeans, they don't wear her.”

“Her choices of styles and washes are a modern take on polished minimalism that's sleek, elevated and completely timeless,” Lesley also noted in a chat with the outlet.

Also, “the difference with designer denim lies in the proportions and precision including pocket placement, all those small details make a huge difference to how jeans look and feel,” she explained while highlighting Meghan’s apparent love for denim in years past.

According to her, “Meghan’s denim always looks perfectly cut and tailored to her shape, and it's that combination of quality fabric and refined fit that gives her look such effortless polish,” which the expert said before signing off.

What is pertinent to mention is that there have been a number of appearances in the past where Meghan has opted for a pair of jeans for her bottom of choice. For example during the first-ever Invictus Games event she attended in London in 2017, then when she was papped during an appearance in Germany.

A similar silhouette was chosen during the Invictus Games trials in the University of Bath in 2018, as well as the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games as well.