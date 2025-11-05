Prince William recreates mom Diana's iconic Brazil photo: See pic

Prince William pays nod to mom Diana during Brazil trip

Prince William has recreated his late mother, Princess Diana's, iconic photo during his trip to Brazil.

William visited Rio de Janeiro and took a photo with the magnificent Christ the Redeemer statue. The photo is similar to his mom’s photo with the statue, which was taken on her 1991 visit to Brazil, accompanied by then-Prince Charles.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson shared the Prince’s feelings about the visit, saying, "The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days. He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city."

William’s trip to Brazil is centered around the awards ceremony of the Earthshot Prize, a competition held to find innovative solutions to restore the environment.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales met the 15 finalists of the competition ahead of the ceremony today. The finalists have gone through a year of mentorship, pro-bono legal support, strategic communication guidance, and more to help get their ideas across.

In today’s ceremony, five winners will be announced from five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

Each winner will be awarded a $1.3 million prize to further the realization and application of their idea.

Bringing star power to the ceremony are singers Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and Brazilian soccer star Cafú.