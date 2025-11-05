Consultations underway on armed forces law, says Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stands before an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, April 28, 2025. — Reuters

Discussions ongoing to amend Article 243: Defence czar

Asif expects clarity on amendment within three days.

Amendment expected in parliament next week: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that consultations were underway for amendments to the law that governs armed forces, as the government considers changes to the Constitution.

"Consultations on amending Article 243 are ongoing [...] defence requirements have changed," the minister told Geo News exclusively on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The Constitution's Article 243 states that "The Federal Government shall have control and command of the Armed Forces" and "the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces shall vest in the President", among other things.

"This entire process will be carried out through mutual consultation," said the defence minister, whose party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), attempts to amend the Constitution for the second time during its ongoing tenure.



Asif noted that consultations were ongoing with all political parties on the proposed amendment.

However, he declined to further comment on the potential tweak, saying that he "would not say anything until the amendment to Article 243 was finalised".

The minister expected clarity on the consensus within the next two or three days, with the 27th Amendment likely to be presented to parliament next week.

His comments came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly directed National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to build consensus among political parties for the proposed amendment.

PML-N's efforts to amend the law came to light on November 3, when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed that the ruling party had sought their support in introducing the amendment.

Bilawal said that the proposed amendment, in addition to amending Article 243, included the establishment of a Constitutional Court and certain changes to the National Finance Commission Award.

A day later, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government was also working to take on board other allies, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Awami National Party, and the Balochistan Awami Party.

Meanwhile, the defence minister said that proposals for the amendments also included the establishment of a separate Constitutional Court with representation from every province.

Asif said that Constitutional cases, though only 6%, took time due to their complex nature. The judges who hear daily cases also handle constitutional matters, he said, adding that improvements were being made through bench formation.

However, the Constitutional benches were being criticised as a "court without a court," he said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.