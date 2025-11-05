Pakistan develops jamming gun to counter cross-border suicide drones

Sufra drone jamming gun displayed at Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) 2025, Karachi, November 5, 2025. — Facebook/@PIMECexpo

Pakistan has developed a countermeasure to cross‑border suicide drones: the Sufra drone jamming gun, which officials say can disable kamikaze drones and their controllers at 1.5 kilometres.

“The gun can be installed along national borders and deployed at major public events in cities,” Hamza Khalid said at the Maritime Expo in Karachi on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The device, produced at the National Electronics Complex, was displayed on the opening day of the Karachi Maritime Expo, where demonstrators said it successfully began neutralising so‑called kamikaze drones.

Khalid, manager of the company that manufactures the anti‑drone jammer, described the system’s operational parameters.

He said the gun operates effectively within a 30‑degree angle and a range of 1.5 kilometres, with the angle adjustable to suit tactical requirements.

Within that envelope, the Sufra gun can either seize control of an incoming drone and force it to land, or render both the drone and its remote control inoperable, he added.

Asked about saturation attacks, Khalid told reporters the system had been designed to cope with multiple incoming drones. “No matter how many hostile drones arrive, the gun has the capability to neutralise them.”

Officials suggested the system could be installed along border areas to counter cross‑border threats and deployed at large urban gatherings where security risks are elevated.