Tom Cruise's emotional turmoil comes to light over Ana De Armas

Tom Cruise has reportedly been heartbroken with the way things ended with Ana De Armas.

An insider broke this down and explained that the reason for the split was because, “They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”

Advertisement

In a chat with Heat World the source also admitted that even “Ana’s friends aren’t shocked that Tom and Ana didn’t last.”

However, “Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts and her career choices. At first she was flattered by it, but eventually she started to feel suffocated.”

Furthermore the insider also revealed a bit later into the chat with “Tom’s telling people he made the decision to pull the plug, that Ana wasn’t up to his standards in the end and he’s now looking for someone with more charisma and life experience.”

However, “it feels like a complete 180 in terms of how he was talking about her just a few weeks ago, when she could do no wrong and this ultimate dream gal who walked on water.”

Reason being, the actor himself in numerous old conversations gushed over Anna using words like “very talented and outstanding”.

Right now though, he’s been having such a hard time getting to terms with the split the source said. Especially since, he had been working on a top-secret pre-nup as well, with the hopes of having children with her one day.

Even his emotional state is taking a beating because “he’s very upset and can’t wrap his head round the idea that things didn’t work out between them. He’s trying to deny this has hurt him but it’s obvious that at one point, he saw Ana as a future life partner. Now he’s been venting to friends and nitpicking all of Ana’s supposed faults. But he’s clearly trying to make himself feel better because his pride has taken a huge knock.”