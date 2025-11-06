Marc Anthony shares advice for Bad Bunny ahead of Super Bowl show

Marc Anthony praises Bad Bunny before Super Bowl debut

Marc Anthony is offering words of wisdom to Bad Bunny as the reggaeton star prepares for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

In an interview, Anthony, 57, said he always reminds his longtime friend to take the opportunity seriously. “I tell him to be responsible with the risk and the responsibility that comes with it,” Anthony told Rolling Stone of Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl debut.

“For him, it’s a massive responsibility to represent his culture and his music. He’s going to work that much harder to put on an amazing show, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Anthony, who performed America the Beautiful with Mary J. Blige at the 2002 Super Bowl, said he plans to support his friend in person. “I’ll definitely be there, and I’ll be the first one cheering him on,” he added.

Anthony and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, have known each other for about a decade and shared several performed together. Most recently, Anthony joined him on stage in Puerto Rico for the final show of Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos concert series.

Anthony's relentless support comes amid a mixed public reaction to Bad Bunny’s selection as the next Super Bowl halftime performer. While many fans celebrated the announcement, some critics launched a petition asking the NFL to replace him with country star George Strait.

Despite the backlash, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in October that he’s “confident” the show will be “great.”

Anthony also defended his friend against the criticism. “He’s not there because he’s lucky,” the salsa legend said. “He’s there based on merit and everything he’s accomplished. His numbers are astronomical.”

“I’m proud of what he’s been able to accomplish... spreading his music and taking it to a level that no one thought possible,” he said.