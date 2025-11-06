Hillary Duff weighs in on her feelings towards Lizzie McGuire revival cancelation

Hillary Duff highlights what she thinks about Lizzie McGuire revival getting canceled

Hillary Duff has just answered one question fans have been dying to get answers to after Lizzie McGuire was rebooted.

The whole conversation happened while the 38-year-old was sitting on the Jake Shane‘s podcast Therapuss and featured one of the most asked takes, i.e. whether McGuire would end up with Adam Lamberg‘s character Gordo.

According to Duff herself, “I think that there was just disagreements on how far we could take [Lizzie] and where she is, as you know, she would have been when we were filming that 30 or 31.”

“And for me, I was that age and so I just also felt so deeply connected to her as a character because we were the same. And I was like, oh, man, we can’t Mary Tyler Moore her that’s not, I don’t know, it was 2023. You know what I mean?”

“There’s social media and we weren’t I wasn’t trying to have her wake up and do bong rips or anything, but she was a normal 30-year-old, you know? So, there was some things I think they just weren’t like, totally willing to go there.”

The last McGuire release prior to this was in 2003 when the series wrapped up her story via The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and featured her kissing Gordo.

However, the actor does not think they would have ended up together because “I don’t think they had a thing post. I think they had maybe an almost thing post. I know, again, another swing at it that didn’t. But I think that there was a thing with someone else that was just very quick.”

“In my mind, I like to think she had a thing with Ethan Craft finally,” the star concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Craft was Lizzie’s middle school crush played by Clayton Snyder.