Prince William takes unprecedented step for Kate Middleton’s special day

Prince William and Princess Kate were all smiles and appeared rejuvenated to for their first work day in 2026 on Thursday at the Charing Cross Hospital.

Even though, the Prince of Wales was supposed to make a solo appearance, Kate made a last-minute decision to tag along for the visit, which was also just a day before her 44th birthday.

While speaking to the NHS workers, a volunteer was explaining how families of chemotherapy patients often sit by their loved one’s bedside “for hours.” At that, Kate instinctively said, “I know” and made a gesture towards William in acknowledgement.

Royal editor of The Royalist noted that Kate has “always been careful about not overshadowing William, who, as he has frequently joked himself, is hugely competitive”. This had been one of the many examples.

However, this time around, William returned the favour to his wife for the years to support she has given regarding one unwritten royal protocol.

The Princess of Wales, who married the future King in 2011, adapted to her royal position effortlessly and has displayed her exceptional knowledge of all the royal protocols and traditions. She will always be seen curtsying at the right occasions and abiding by all the rules set out.

This time, William is “allowing her the space to shine. Long may it continue”.

In the past, he has been open to praise the strength Kate has shown throughout her health journey. Even at the Thursday’s outing, he made sure to acknowledge Kate’s experience with the NHS.

It is a meaningful change and awareness that William has shown in the past two years, something Kate must have appreciated.