Pakistan rejects denying entry to Hindu community members on religious grounds

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan after crossing the India-Pakistan Wagah border in Wagah on November 4, 2025, on the eve of celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism. — AFP

Foreign Office says no entry denial on religious grounds.

2,400 visas issued; 1,932 pilgrims crossed into Pakistan.

India stopped around 300 visa holders at Attari-Wagah.

Pakistan has strongly rejected "misleading" and "baseless" Indian media reports claiming to deny entry to certain members of the Hindu community on religious grounds who wanted to participate in the celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji from November 4-13.

Indian media had alleged that Pakistani authorities blocked access to a group of Hindu community members on religious grounds.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi, in a statement, said: "Pakistan categorically rejects the unfounded and misleading allegations that members of the Hindu community were denied entry into its territory.

"These claims are entirely baseless and represent yet another attempt to distort facts and politicise a matter that was purely administrative in nature."

Detailing the matter, Andrabi said that the High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi, had issued over 2,400 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji birth anniversary celebrations.

A total of 1,932 pilgrims successfully crossed into Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on November 4.

It is pertinent to note that approximately 300 visa holders were prevented by the Indian authorities from crossing over.

The entire immigration process on the Pakistani side was smooth, orderly, and free of any hindrance, said Andrabi, adding that a very small number of individuals were found to possess incomplete documentation and were unable to provide satisfactory responses to immigration authorities.

Consequently, they were requested to return to the Indian side in accordance with standard procedures.

He termed the reports "completely incorrect and mischievous" for calling the administrative decision a religious matter. "Pakistan has always welcomed pilgrims of all faiths to visit its sacred religious sites under a well-established and facilitative framework."

"The action taken was purely administrative, consistent with Pakistan's sovereign right to regulate entry into its territory."

"Any attempt to give this issue a communal or political colour is not only regrettable but also reflective of the prejudiced mindset that increasingly dominates the Indian government and media narratives," the FO spokesperson concluded.

On Tuesday, Pakistan welcomed dozens of Sikh pilgrims from India in the first major crossing since deadly clashes in May closed the land border between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

More than 2,100 pilgrims were granted visas to attend a 10-day festival marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh faith.

Tensions remain high between Islamabad and New Delhi after the worst fighting since 1999 took place in May, with scores losing their lives following India’s unprovoked attacks.

The Wagah-Attari border — the only active land crossing between the two countries — was closed to general traffic following the violence.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free route that opened in 2019, which allows Indian Sikhs to visit the temple without crossing the main border, has remained closed since the conflict.