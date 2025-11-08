King Charles' fears for Beatrice, Eugenie grow ten fold

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have found themselves in a lot more headlines recently and its all beacause of the exposed connection between their parents and Jeffrey Espiten, a convicted sex offender.

For those unversed, the whole thing came to light in leaked email correspondences that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson engaged in, with the known fancier. Promises to ‘meet soon’ were shared as well as apologies to the ‘supreme friend’ were also part of the leak.

This has led royal expert Robert Hardman to come forward in a chat with the Daily Mail and reveal just how worried their uncle King Charles is, regarding the girls’ future.

What is pertinent to mention is that while the former York sisters are not working royals, they have close relationships with their cousins. They have even known to have been called potential ‘bridges’ between Prince Harry and Prince William during their rift.

However, with what’s happened with their father, and the loss of his titles of Duke and Prince, Mr Hardman says “all along, The King and other members of the family have been concerned that the sins of the family do not befall them.”

Reason being, they as individuals “are blameless, they have led a pretty upright life and are level-headed and very nice young women.”

As for their titles, the expert notes “they are still princesses and HRH because they are the children of the son of a reigning monarch.”

Despite connection to charities like the Teenage Cancer Trust, Mr Hardman also notes “essentially private citizens who are related to The King and occasionally turn up at royal events.”

Hence, there is chatter that the King might have to come up with “new rules” to guarantee protection for his nieces as “princesses of York”.