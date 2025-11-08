Alex Cooper apologizes to Taylor Swift for bizarre admission

Photo: Alex Cooper makes shocking confession about Taylor Swift

Alex Cooper is not holding back when it comes to her love for Taylor Swift.

As per a new report from PEOPLE Magazine, the Call Her Daddy host opened up about her deep-rooted Swiftie devotion during the 7th November episode of Owen Thiele's podcast In Your Dreams, even joking that Taylor Swift was her “s**** awakening for women.”

Advertisement

During this chat, Cooper, 31, could not help but point out a poster of Swift’s Fearless album hanging behind Thiele in the studio.

Once she spotted it, the nostalgia hit instantly and said, “I can’t stop staring and looking at the Fearless album behind your head.”

She continued, “Those songs changed my life. Like, Fearless was my era of girlhood where I was really starting to like boys—”

“Before you liked girls?” Thiele teased.

“We’re getting there,” Cooper quipped, before revealing how deeply she clung to Swift’s music during her adolescence.

“I just really found that I was such a loser and [Swift] was my connector of like, ‘He doesn’t love me.’ But I almost romanticized guys hating me at one point — like I thought it was cool that they were turning me down because then I had Taylor to listen to.”

“You were in love with Taylor,” Thiele laughed.

“Yeah, she was my s***** awakening for women,” Cooper joked.

“Sorry, Taylor, that’s weird.”

Cooper's enthusiasm for Swift is nothing new as previously in an interview with PEOPLE, she named Swift as one of her top dream podcast guests.

"Oh my God, I would say two people — either Ms. Taylor Swift or Rihanna. Period,” she shared at the time.

“I feel like those two women have built such incredible empires and I respect both of them so much, and I would be honored to sit down with either of them.”