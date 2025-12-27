 
Geo News

How to change your gmail address without losing your data?

Google finally lets users change their gmail address

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 27, 2025

How to change your gmail address without losing your data?
How to change your gmail address without losing your data?

Google has finally started rolling out its one of the most anticipated features i.e., to change “primary gmail address.”

The most notable characteristic is that you can change it without losing any data or creating a new account.

With this, a longstanding pain point of users will be solved. Users had outdated, unprofessional, and even embarrassing email addresses from their youth that couldn’t be changed due to data stored with it.

Earlier, to get a new @gmail.com was a cumbersome process as it involves creating a new account everytime. Users used to transfer data manually.

However, with this new system, users can select a new address while their existing account and its data (emails, google photos, and linked services) remain intact.

An important point to consider is that your old email address will not be lost. The previous gmail handle will become an automatic alias, continuing to receive mail and function as a sign-in option for Google services such as YouTube and Maps.

Beyond its advantages, the feature has some restrictions too. The new address must also end in @gmail.com and one can’t create another address for 12 months after a change.

There are no formal anno

More From Viral

Image generation with ChatGPT vs Nano Banana: Find out which one stands out
Image generation with ChatGPT vs Nano Banana: Find out which one stands out
Is Travis Kelce pursuing $100 million Hollywood role post-NFL? here's what you need to know
Is Travis Kelce pursuing $100 million Hollywood role post-NFL? here's what you need to know
New York's new social media law mandates mental health warnings
New York's new social media law mandates mental health warnings
AI coding assistant Codex and Claude's usage limits increased amid Christmas holiday
AI coding assistant Codex and Claude's usage limits increased amid Christmas holiday
US will return to moon within Trump's second tenure: NASA chief Jared Isaacman
US will return to moon within Trump's second tenure: NASA chief Jared Isaacman
Meta adjusting teen-focused policies to draw young users back to Instagram
Meta adjusting teen-focused policies to draw young users back to Instagram