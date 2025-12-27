How to change your gmail address without losing your data?

Google has finally started rolling out its one of the most anticipated features i.e., to change “primary gmail address.”

The most notable characteristic is that you can change it without losing any data or creating a new account.

With this, a longstanding pain point of users will be solved. Users had outdated, unprofessional, and even embarrassing email addresses from their youth that couldn’t be changed due to data stored with it.

Earlier, to get a new @gmail.com was a cumbersome process as it involves creating a new account everytime. Users used to transfer data manually.

However, with this new system, users can select a new address while their existing account and its data (emails, google photos, and linked services) remain intact.

An important point to consider is that your old email address will not be lost. The previous gmail handle will become an automatic alias, continuing to receive mail and function as a sign-in option for Google services such as YouTube and Maps.

Beyond its advantages, the feature has some restrictions too. The new address must also end in @gmail.com and one can’t create another address for 12 months after a change.

There are no formal anno