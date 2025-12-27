Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly marries Adam Peaty: Know all family drama here

Daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Holly Ramsay married Olympian champion swimmer Adam Peaty in a star-studded ceremony at Bath Abbey.

The event took place on Saturday, December 27, where celebrity guests including Beckham family were present.

However, the celebrities were overshadowed by a public enstagemenr between Peaty and his own parents.

The model and influencer bride arrived at the church escorted by her father, Gordon Ramsay, who earlier shared a proud moment on instagram, calling himself, “truly so lucky” to walk her down the aisle and gain “an incredible son-in-law.”

But in the wedding ceremony, there was a bitter family dispute. Both parents of Peaty were notable not present after being disinvited.

The rift intensified last month when Peaty’s mother Caroline was excluded from the bride’s star-studded hen party. This was highly criticised by Peaty’s aunt on social media.

In his earlier statement, the 30-year-old groom stated that his back-then fianceé, and his sister had been “targeted” and references an ongoing police investigation into unspecified “serious matters.”

While pleading for reconciliation, his mother has publicly expressed heartbreak, telling media, “I know it’s the end.”

Amid the family drama, the ceremony proceeded. Among the guests were Sara Davies and chef Marcus Wareing.

Peaty and Ramsay first met through her sister Tilly on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, have presented a united front, recently vacationing in Lapland.