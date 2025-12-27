 
AI coding assistant Codex and Claude's usage limits increased amid Christmas holiday

Codex limits have been doubled compared to usual capacity until January 1, 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
December 27, 2025

AI coding assistant Codex and Claude's usage limits increased amid Christmas holiday

In a noteworthy move aimed at supporting AI enthusiasts, OpenAI and Anthropic have increased usage limits for their AI coding assistants, Codex and Claude, respectively, for a limited time.

Codex limits have been doubled compared to the usual capacity until January 1, 2026, a Christmas holiday festivity that Anthropic has mimicked on its Claude Pro and Max. Subscribers can make the most of this from December 25 to 31 across mobile, desktop, and web platforms.

Applied to both existing and new users, the promotion is limited to individual subscribers, excluding Team and Enterprise plans.

The tempting holiday perks for renowned AI coding chatbots were announced on social media.

OpenAI also introduced a holiday-themed version of Codex called Santa Codex, which stands out with a Christmas-suited interface overhaul.

These temporary goodies have come with a significant issue, as many serious users are facing usage limits on standard plans. For example, Claude Pro users can send only 200 messages every eight hours before hitting their limits, while Max plans are considered too expensive for ordinary users.

While developers welcomed the temporary relief, users expressed a need for permanent mid-tier plans that strike a balance of capacity and affordability.

Although these promotions are providing short-lived benefits, they also underscore unease related to pricing, infrastructure costs, and user demands for reliable and scalable access to popular AI platforms.

