Is Travis Kelce pursuing $100 million Hollywood role post-NFL? here's what you need to know

Travis Kelce, who is widely acclaimed as the most successful tight ends in Kansas City Chiefs history.

After a recent season in which the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Kelce's retirement buzz gained traction online.

Kelce, at 36, is now a recognized face of the entertainment world. Over the years he has successfully transitioned from football to film, appearing in Happy Gilmore 2 and hosting Amazon Prime’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

Is Travis Kelce's post-NFL career move picking up steam?

As rumors swirl about the NFL star possibly hanging up his boots, new reports indicate that Taylor Swift’s fiancé may already be considering his next move; entering into Hollywood appears to be a potential destination.

Kelce was no stranger to the public well before his extravagant engagement to Taylor Swift.

Alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, he co-hosts the “New Heights” podcast, which has garnered a sound fanbase both among sports and pop culture fans.

A report from IBTimes suggests Kelce’s next chapter could land him up to $100 million worth of acting offers in his post-NFL career.

According to the report, Kelce’s longtime confidants—his managers Aaron and André Eanes—have contacted top producers during Zooey Deschanel’s Christmas party in Los Angeles.

The party was also attended by The White Lotus producer David Bernad, which has only added fuel to rumors of Kelce’s move into Hollywood.

The report further notes that Kelce explored some satire opportunities earlier this year, including talks in August with Curb Your Enthusiasm executive producer Jeff Shaffer.

The idea is centered on a comedy series in which Kelce could play a mimic role and an exaggerated version of himself.

These early talks have already drawn interest from major streaming platforms, a sign that Kelce's next move beyond the NFL is picking up steam.

However, an industry insider mentioned in the report warned that any ongoing negotiations are strictly confidential.

The Kelce brothers reportedly secured a $100 million deal to develop their podcast in August 2024 with podcast production giant Wondery.

Since then, they’ve amassed over 3 million YouTube subscribers, a mark an industry insider views as something signaling their potential beyond sports.

The retirement rumors surrounding Travis Kelce first surfaced in 2024 after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl final to the Eagles.

Then, Travis announced that he would return for the 2025 season, but retirement buzz has resurfaced after the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.