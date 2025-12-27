Google Maps vs Waze: Here's the best navigation app for your New Year roadtrips

2025 has come to an end, and you must have planned your New Year roadtrips, but don't forget that choosing the right navigation app is essential to avoid getting lost and dodging traffic congestion.

Google Maps and Waze are two of the most popular options, and each serves different needs.

Platforms and offline downloads

Both Google Maps and Waze are freely available on Android and iOS devices, and Google Maps can also be accessed via a web browser.

The best feature of Google Maps is its ability to download maps for offline use, ensuring you can navigate without relying on mobile data. In contrast, Waze offers a browser version but lacks offline use, requiring an internet connection to access real-time information about accidents and road closures.

Map details

Google Maps excels best provides detailed information, showcasing businesses with contact details, photos, and user reviews. Its maps include satellite imagery and 3D views, making it easier to navigate unfamiliar areas. Waze, while it has a simpler and cleaner interface, does not offer the same level of detail, focusing primarily on driving assistance.

Helping drivers

Waze is designed specifically for drivers, offering features like real-time updates on traffic conditions and community-shared information about tragedies. It tailors routes for different types of vehicles and highlights nearby rest stops. While Google Maps also provides driving directions, its broader focus offers various transportation modes, making it less specialised for drivers.

Overall, while Waze is excellent for driving, Google Maps is championed for its comprehensive features and detailed information, making it essential for any road trip during New Year roadtrips.