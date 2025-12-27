Cristiano Ronaldo fires Al-Nassr to historic 10th straight win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to secure Al-Nassr’s record-breaking 10th consecutive win at Saudi Pro league victory.

The Saudi Arabian football club defeated Al Akhdoud by 3-0 on Saturday, December 27.

With this win, AL-Nassr braces for a perfect start of the season and positions itself as the four-point lead at the top of the table.

The Portuguese superstar opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark, arriving at the back post to tap in a headed assist from Angelo Gomes.

He doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime with a moment of pure instinct, deftly flicking a Marcelo Brozovic pass into the net with the side of his boot.

Ronaldo couldn’t make it to the hat-trick denying seventh Saudi Pro League in the second half by a tight offside call, but compatriot João Félix made sure of a dominant finish, adding a third goal in the closing hour.

With this victory, Al-Nassr sustained a historic streak and showcased a major step in Ronaldo’s quest for his first league title in Saudi Arabia since his blockbuster move in 2023.